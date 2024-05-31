Trinity Industries (TRN) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trinity Industries (TRN). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trinity Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Earnings Beat at Trinity in Q1

Trinity's first-quarter 2024 earnings of 33 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents and improved more than 100% year over year.

Total revenues of $809.6 million grew 26.2% year over year. The top line benefited from higher external deliveries in the Rail Products Group, improved lease rates and a higher volume of external repairs in the Leasing Group.

Operating profit of $115.2 million grew 66.9% year over year. The uptick was backed by higher external deliveries in the Rail Products Group, improved lease rates and a higher volume of external repairs in the Leasing Group, which was partially offset by lower lease portfolio sales volume.

The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group generated revenues of $285.2 million, up 22.4% year over year. Segmental revenues were boosted by a higher volume of repairs completed for third parties, improved lease rates, and net additions to the lease fleet. Segmental operating profit was $100.3 million, up 18.5%, owing to improved lease rates and a higher volume of external repairs, partially offset by lower lease portfolio sales volume.

Revenues in the Rail Products Group totaled $667.4 million, up 13.5% year over year on the back of higher deliveries. Segmental operating profit was $43.8 million compared with $24.1 million in the year-ago period. The uptick was due to higher deliveries and improved operational and labor efficiencies. The operating profit margin grew to 6.6% from 4.1% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Trinity exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $118.8 million compared with $105.7 million at the fourth-quarter end. Debt totaled $5,867 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $5,754.2 million at the end of the prior quarter.

During first-quarter 2024, TRN generated $56.5 million of net cash from operating activities. Adjusted free cash flow was $11.7 million. Trinity rewarded its shareholders with $23 million in the reported quarter.

Trinity raised the earnings per share guidance for 2024 to the range of $1.35 to $1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30 to $1.50 guided previously. The raised earnings guidance raises optimism about the stock.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GATX Corporation (GATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.