Trinity Industries Slips 13% As Q1 Earnings Missed View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) are falling more than 13% Tuesday morning after the company's first-quarter earnings missed analysts' view.

Net income from continuing operations was $7.5 million or $0.09 per share for the first quarter, compared with $7.3 million or $0.09 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.07 per share that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.25 per share.

Quarterly revenues were $641.7 million, a 36% improvement year over year. The consensus estimate was for $601.05 million.

TRN is at $20.58 currently. It has traded in the $20.27-$31.68 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.