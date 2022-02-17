Trinity Industries Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Feb. 17, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.trin.net/investor-relations/event-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 with Conference ID is 8554816.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 with Access Code: 5826703.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.