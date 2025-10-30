Trinity Industries Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.0 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $35.5 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 43.2% to $454.1 million from $798.8 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.0 Mln. vs. $35.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $454.1 Mln vs. $798.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 - $1.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.