Trinity Industries Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $31.4 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $21.8 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $36.4 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $798.8 million from $821.3 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $31.4 Mln. vs. $21.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $798.8 Mln vs. $821.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.80

