Trinity Industries Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $25.8 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $32.0 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $28.2 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $496.6M from $419.8M last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.10

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.10

