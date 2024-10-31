Trinity Industries Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on October 31, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.trin.net/investor-relations/event-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003; Entry number is: 5489199.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 - Access Code: 9824947.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.