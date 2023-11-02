Trinity Industries Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on November 2, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.trin.net/investor-relations/event-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003, Entry number 0847113.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529, Access Code: 3695080.

