Trinity Industries Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on July 30, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.trin.net/investor/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003, entry number 7321941.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529, Replay Access Code: 7528453.

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