Trinity Industries Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $162.5 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $31.2 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $15.8 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $615.2 million from $604.8 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $15.8 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $615.2 Mln vs. $604.8 Mln last year.

