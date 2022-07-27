Trinity Industries Profit Retreats In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $12.7M, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.1% to $416.8M from $293.3M last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.7 Mln. vs. $12.7M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.04 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $416.8M vs. $293.3M last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.10

