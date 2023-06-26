News & Insights

Trinity Industries Plans To Offer $400.0 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2028

June 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced Monday that it intends to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2028.

Trinity intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if consummated, (i) to repay its borrowings outstanding under its existing corporate revolving credit facility, (ii) to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses in connection therewith and with the offering, and (iii) for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of its other debt, including its 4.550% Senior Notes due 2024.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and each of the Company's existing and future domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Revolving Credit Facility are expected to guarantee the Notes.

