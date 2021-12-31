Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.23

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) will increase its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.23. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Trinity Industries Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 47.3% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Trinity Industries Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:TRN Historic Dividend December 31st 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.16 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 47% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Trinity Industries' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Trinity Industries will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Trinity Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.