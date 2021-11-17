Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Trinity Industries Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Trinity Industries had US$5.21b of debt, an increase on US$4.99b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$219.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$4.99b.

How Healthy Is Trinity Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TRN Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Trinity Industries had liabilities of US$509.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.39b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$219.2m and US$324.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.36b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$2.71b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Trinity Industries would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.1 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2 hit our confidence in Trinity Industries like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Trinity Industries's EBIT was down 28% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Trinity Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Trinity Industries saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Trinity Industries's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And furthermore, its interest cover also fails to instill confidence. Considering everything we've mentioned above, it's fair to say that Trinity Industries is carrying heavy debt load. If you play with fire you risk getting burnt, so we'd probably give this stock a wide berth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Trinity Industries (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

