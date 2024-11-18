News & Insights

Trinity Industries initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 18, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Trinity Industries (TRN) with a Neutral rating and $39 price target The firm says that while Trinity’s fleet is diversified across railcar types and customers with recently solid lease rate growth and expectations for continued solid pricing and secondary market activity, it is more cautious on the company’s near-term manufacturing delivery environment with a 13% projected delivery decline in 2025.

