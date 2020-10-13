Dividends
Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.66, the dividend yield is 3.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRN was $20.66, representing a -16.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.64 and a 42.19% increase over the 52 week low of $14.53.

TRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). TRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.13. Zacks Investment Research reports TRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -77.25%, compared to an industry average of -20.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)
  • Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIY with an increase of 23.67% over the last 100 days. EWI has the highest percent weighting of TRN at 3.43%.

