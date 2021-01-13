Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRN was $28.45, representing a 5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.87 and a 95.8% increase over the 52 week low of $14.53.

TRN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). TRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports TRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.52%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRN as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 30.99% over the last 100 days. FLIY has the highest percent weighting of TRN at 10000%.

