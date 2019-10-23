Trinity Industries Earnings Climb In Q3

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $49.0 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $27.7 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.1% to $813.6 million from $606.9 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $49.0 Mln. vs. $27.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $813.6 Mln vs. $606.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.17 - $1.27

