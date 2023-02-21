Trinity Industries Drops 12% As Q4 Results Missed View

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) are falling more than 12% Tuesday morning after the company's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' view.

Profit for the quarter increased to $37.9 million or $0.46 per share from $15.8 million or $0.16 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, eatnings were $0.44 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.45 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $591.2 million from $472.2 million last year, but missed the consensus estimate of $822.38 million.

TRN, currently at $24.70, has traded in the range of $20.94-$35.35 in the last 52 weeks.

