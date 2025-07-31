Trinity Industries Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $16 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $56.1 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 39.8% to $506.2 million from $841.4 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16 Mln. vs. $56.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $506.2 Mln vs. $841.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 to $1.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.