Markets
TRN

Trinity Industries Acquires RSI Logistics For $70 Mln

March 09, 2023 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Thursday announced the acquisition of RSI Logistics for $70 million.

RSI Logistics is a data-centric provider of proprietary software, logistics services, and terminal management solutions to the North American rail industry.

"We are excited about the acquisition of RSI Logistics. It is another step as we seek to expand our service offerings with complementary solutions that make rail a more compelling mode of transportation. Specifically, RSI expands the breadth and quality of Trinity's platform, adding logistics services, terminal operations, and intermodal transportation," said Jean Savage, Trinity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Also coupling RSI's expertise and reputation with the transformational technology of Trinsight will deliver a unique tool to rail shippers to gain more control of their supply chains."

The acquisition closed on March 8, 2023 and is not expected to be material to Trinity's results. Trinity will retain all employees of RSI as part of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.