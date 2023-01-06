Markets
Trinity Industries Acquires Holden America

January 06, 2023 — 07:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), a provider of railcar products and services, Friday announced the acquisition of Holden America, a railroad equipment firm, for an initial price of $70 million, with an additional minimum of $5 million per year, for the next two years.

Jean Savage, Trinity's CEO, said: "This acquisition fits well into our strategy to increase exposure to less cyclical and higher margin aftermarket parts…"

The acquisition was closed on December 30, 2022, and Trinity is not expecting any material impact on its financial results.

