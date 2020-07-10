Trinity Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (TRN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/20, Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of TRN's recent stock price of $20.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when TRN shares open for trading on 7/14/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.53 per share, with $24.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.19.

In Friday trading, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

