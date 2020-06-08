Trinity Hurt by Operational Inefficiency & Low Delivery

We recently issued an updated report on Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN.

Like many other transportation companies, Trinity is hit by uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinity’s bottom line declined year over year mainly due to disappointing performance of the Rail Products Group. Segmental revenues and operating profit declined, thanks to low railcar deliveries and reduced operational efficiency.

While first-quarter results weren’t affected much, Trinity expects the coronavirus pandemic to affect its near-term performance. Weak shipping volumes in Trinity’s highway products operations might hurt results. To combat the crisis, the company has cut back on non-essential expenses. It expects costs to reduce by $25-$30 million in 2020 on the back of these endeavors. Lower investments might hamper its growth prospects.

Moreover, since E. Jean Savage took over as the company's president and CEO, replacing the company's long-serving CEO Timothy R. Wallace, it is feared that investors’ confidence in the stock may take a hit.

Meanwhile, Trinity’s top-line performance in first-quarter 2020 is impressive owing to higher railcar volumes. Also, at the end of the first quarter, Trinity did not have any short-term debt, while its cash and cash equivalents stood at $213 million at the end of the same period.

