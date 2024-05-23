Trinity Exploration & Production: A Year of Challenges and Opportunities

Trinity Exploration & Production (GB:TRIN) has released an update.

Trinity Exploration & Production reported mixed outcomes in their 2023 activities, including a disappointing Jacobin well drilling with cost overruns and subsequent write-off, but successful production restarts at the Brighton Marine block offshore. Financial highlights reveal a decrease in net sales and revenue, a shift from profit to a pre-tax loss, and a reduction in year-end cash. Meanwhile, a proposed acquisition by Touchstone Exploration Inc could signal a promising future for Trinity shareholders.

