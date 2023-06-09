Trinity Capital (TRIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trinity Capital (TRIN) closed at $13.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 14.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Trinity Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Trinity Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.67 million, up 21.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $164.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +0.93% and +12.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trinity Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Trinity Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.15.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

