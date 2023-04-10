Trinity Capital (TRIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trinity Capital (TRIN) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 5.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Trinity Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Trinity Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.17 million, up 29.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $171.14 million, which would represent changes of +7.48% and +17.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trinity Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Trinity Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.95.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

