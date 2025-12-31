Trinity Capital (TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.01, changing hands as low as $14.45 per share. Trinity Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.50 per share, with $16.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.72.

