Trinity Capital (TRIN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN announced a hike in the quarterly dividend. TRIN’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of 47 cents per share, which represents a hike of 2.2% from the prior payout.



The dividend will be paid out on Apr 14 to shareholders of record as of Mar 31.



Considering the last day’s closing price, TRIN’s dividend yield currently stands at 14.63%. The yield is attractive for income investors and represents a steady income stream.



Apart from regular dividend payments, the company has an efficient share repurchase program. On Nov 14, 2022, TRIN announced that its board of directors authorized a share buyback program for the repurchase of up to $25 million worth of shares.



As of Dec 31, 2022, Trinity Capital had $173.1 million in liquidity, including $10.6 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.



In 2022, the company reported a net investment income per share of $2.14, which reflected a year-over-year improvement of 47.6%. Total investment income for the year was $145.5 million, which improved 77% year over year.



Thus, given a robust liquidity position and decent earnings strength, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. By carrying out the same, it will keep enhancing shareholder value.



Over the past six months, shares of TRIN have declined 16.2% compared with an 8.9% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Dividend Hikes by Other Companies

Bank OZK OZK announced a cash dividend of 34 cents per share, marking a 3.03% increase from its prior payout. The dividend was paid out on Jan 24 to shareholders of record as of Jan 17.



This represents the 50th consecutive quarter of dividend hike by Bank OZK. Prior to this, OZK hiked its dividend by 3.1% to 33 cents per share in October 2022.



Washington Federal WAFD announced a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, reflecting a rise of 4.2% from the prior payout. The dividend was paid out on Mar 10 to shareholders of record as of Feb 24.



Prior to the current hike, the company increased its dividend by 4.2% to 24 cents per share in January 2022. WAFD raised its quarterly dividend seven times in the last five years.

