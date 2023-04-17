Trinity Capital (TRIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trinity Capital (TRIN) closed at $12.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 2.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Trinity Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 3.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.17 million, up 29.25% from the prior-year quarter.

TRIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $171.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.48% and +17.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trinity Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Trinity Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.07, so we one might conclude that Trinity Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)

