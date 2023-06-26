Trinity Capital (TRIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Trinity Capital (TRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $13.44, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 7.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Trinity Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Trinity Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.67 million, up 21.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $164.17 million, which would represent changes of +0.93% and +12.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Trinity Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Trinity Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.06.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.