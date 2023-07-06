Trinity Capital (TRIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trinity Capital (TRIN) closed at $14.48, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had gained 11.49% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Trinity Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 14.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.67 million, up 21.55% from the year-ago period.

TRIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $164.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.93% and +12.83%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Trinity Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Trinity Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Trinity Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.3.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)

Zacks Investment Research

