Trinity Capital Stock Up 1.8% on Announcement of Share Repurchase Plan

Trinity Capital Inc. TRIN shares rose 1.8% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a new share repurchase program on Thursday.



TRIN’s board of directors authorized a share buyback plan worth $30 million. The program is set to expire earlier of either Nov. 7, 2025, or full utilization of the authorization.



The company noted that it can “take advantage of situations where the Company's management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.”



Earlier, in November 2022, Trinity Capital announced a share buyback authorization worth $25 million, which expired on Nov. 11, 2023. Under this, the company repurchased 0.9 million shares at a weighted average price of $10.91.

TRIN’s Dividend Distribution History

Other than the newly announced buyback program, TRIN regularly pays dividends.



Trinity Capital is a business development company and to maintain its regulated investment company status, it is required to distribute 90-100% of its taxable income to the shareholders.



At present, TRIN pays 51 cents per share as a quarterly dividend. It hiked the dividend by 2% in March 2024. Over the last five years, the company increased its quarterly dividend 10 times, with annualized dividend growth of 18.69%.



Based on Thursday's closing price of $13.63, TRIN has a dividend yield of 14.97%. This is impressive compared with the industry’s 10.12%. The yield is attractive for income investors and represents a steady income stream.

Trinity Capital Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trinity Capital Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Trinity Capital Inc. Quote

Sustainability of Trinity Capital’s Capital Distributions

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Trinity Capital had $228.5 million in liquidity, including $8.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.



For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, the company reported total investment income of $166.9 million, which improved 24.5% year over year. On the other hand, net investment income per share of $1.54 declined 7.2% because of a jump in interest expense and other debt financing costs.



Nonetheless, given a robust liquidity position and decent earnings strength, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital distribution activities.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 5.5% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 4.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Similar Steps by Other Finance Firms

Comerica Incorporated’s CMA board has approved an additional share repurchase authorization of up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock, with no expiration date. This new authorization is in addition to the 5 million shares available as of Sept. 30, 2024, under the prior share repurchase program.



In the fourth quarter of 2024, CMA plans to repurchase approximately $100 million shares.



SEI Investments Company SEIC approved a $400 million increase in its stock repurchase program in October 2024, bringing the total available authorization to approximately $429 million.



This includes the $29 million remaining under SEIC’s existing share repurchase authorization.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.