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TRIN

Trinity Capital Secures Around $395 Mln Of New Commitments, $306 Mln In Funded Investments In Q1

April 10, 2026 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), an alternative asset manager, Friday announced that it has originated around $395 million of new commitments and funded $306 million of total investments in the first quarter.

Investments funded totaled around $306 million, comprising of $236 million in secured loans, $54 million in equipment financings and $16 million in warrant and equity investments.

The Company funded approximately $176 million to 10 new portfolio companies, $129 million to 20 existing portfolio companies and $1 million to multi-sector holdings. Trinity Capital originated approximately $395 million of new commitments, comprising of $304 million in secured loans, $75 million in equipment financings and $16 million in equity investments.

Proceeds received from repayments and exits of the Company's investments totaled approximately $238 million, including $109 million from early debt repayments, $69 million from scheduled/amortizing debt payments, $52 million from investments sold to multi-sector holdings and $8 million from warrant and equity exits.

The company said that it will release its financial results for fiscal 2026 on May 6.

In pre-market activity, TRIN shares were trading at $15.10, up 0.07% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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