Trinity Capital Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Trinity Capital ( (TRIN) ) has provided an announcement.

Trinity Capital Inc. achieved a remarkable third quarter in 2024, reporting record total investment income of $61.8 million, a 33% increase year-over-year, driven by strong returns on equity and assets. The company, known for its diversified financial solutions, saw net investment income soar to $29.4 million, or $0.54 per share. With total assets under management reaching $2 billion, up 54% from the previous year, Trinity continues to demonstrate robust portfolio growth and effective portfolio management, resulting in a consistent dividend increase for the 19th consecutive quarter.

