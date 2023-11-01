Trinity Capital Q3 Net Investment Income Improves

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), a financial services provider, on Wednesday posted a rise in net investment income for the third-quarter.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net investment income of $23.4 million or $0.55 per share, higher than $18.6 million or $0.53 per share, registered for the same period of previous year.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $16.8 million, compared with a net decrease of $12 million in 2022.

Net realized loss from investments stood at $1.868 million, compared with a loss of $0.602 million a year ago.

Net change in net assets resulting from operations per share was positive at $0.40, versus negative $0.36 a year ago.

Total investment income improved to $46.438 million from previous year's $38.689 million.

