Markets
TRIN

Trinity Capital Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of $125.0 Mln Of 6.75% Notes Due 2030

June 26, 2025 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) announced that it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2030.

The company noted that notes will mature on July 3, 2030, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company's option at par, plus a "make whole" premium, if applicable. The Notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per year, payable semiannually commencing on January 3, 2026.

The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2025.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay down a portion of its existing indebtedness outstanding under its KeyBank Credit Facility.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Zions Direct, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.