Trinity Capital Prices Upsized Underwritten Public Offering Of $125.0 Mln Of 6.75% Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) announced that it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% notes due 2030.

The company noted that notes will mature on July 3, 2030, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company's option at par, plus a "make whole" premium, if applicable. The Notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per year, payable semiannually commencing on January 3, 2026.

The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2025.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay down a portion of its existing indebtedness outstanding under its KeyBank Credit Facility.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Morgan Stanley are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Zions Direct, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.