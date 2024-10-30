Trinity Capital Posts Q3 Net Investment Income Of $29.4 Mln

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Wednesday announced third quarter Net investment income of $29.4 million or $0.54 per share compared to $23.4 million or $0.58 per share last year on reduced weighted average shares outstanding.

Net increase in net assets were $24.4 million or $0.45 per share.

The company has also announced that it has closed a private notes offering totaling $142.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.