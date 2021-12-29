Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.52, the dividend yield is 8.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRIN was $17.52, representing a -1.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.79 and a 30.16% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

TRIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). TRIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports TRIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.21%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trin Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

