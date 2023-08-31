Trinity Capital (FRA:9F7) Price Target Increased by 13.94% to 14.37

The average one-year price target for Trinity Capital (FRA:9F7) has been revised to 14.37 / share. This is an increase of 13.94% from the prior estimate of 12.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.80 to a high of 16.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9F7 is 0.26%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 9,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenwich Investment Management holds 1,216K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 4.78% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 991K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 985K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 903K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 876.92% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 834K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 103.72% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 695K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 30.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 36.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.