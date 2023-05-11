Trinity Capital (FRA:9F7) Price Target Decreased by 5.43% to 12.07

The average one-year price target for Trinity Capital (FRA:9F7) has been revised to 12.07 / share. This is an decrease of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 12.76 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.06 to a high of 15.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from the latest reported closing price of 10.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Capital. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9F7 is 0.24%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 10,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenwich Investment Management holds 1,156K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 52.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 88.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 985K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 97.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 2,605.72% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 985K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 747K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 681K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9F7 by 29.58% over the last quarter.

