Trinity Capital downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $13 price target The firm adjusted ratings in the business development company sector, saying Q3 credit headwinds were still broad but more benign.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TRIN:
- Trinity Capital commits $40M in growth capital to Impress
- Trinity Capital authorizes stock repurchase program
- Trinity Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Trinity Capital Reports Record Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Trinity Capital reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 52c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.