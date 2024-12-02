Trinity Capital downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $13 price target The firm adjusted ratings in the business development company sector, saying Q3 credit headwinds were still broad but more benign.

