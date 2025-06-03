Trinity Capital Commits $40 Mln To Paytient For Expanding Affordable Healthcare Access

(RTTNews) - Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), an alternative asset manager, has committed $40 million in growth capital to Paytient, a healthcare payments platform that helps individuals better access and afford care through interest-free, fee-free payment solutions.

Paytient partners with employers and insurers to simplify out-of-pocket healthcare costs, enabling members to pay over time and opt for lower-premium plans with greater financial confidence. Serving over 23 million members across nearly 7,000 partners, Paytient is increasingly integrated into health plan designs as a built-in affordability benefit.

According to Trinity's Director of Tech Lending, Jack McNamara, Paytient is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for flexible healthcare financing, thanks to its innovative model and market momentum.

The funding will support Paytient's expansion into large employer-sponsored plans, alternative health models, the ACA marketplace, and Medicare, as affordability solutions become standard in modern healthcare offerings.

Paytient CEO Brian Whorley emphasized that the partnership with Trinity Capital reflects a shared belief in transforming how people manage healthcare costs, enabling faster growth and deeper impact across the healthcare ecosystem.

TRIN is currently trading at $14.54, or 0.46% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

