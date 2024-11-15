Trinity Biotech’s Q3 2024 Revenue and Strategic Growth

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech reported a 3% increase in Q3 2024 revenue to $15.2 million, driven by strong demand for its TrinScreen HIV business. The company also highlighted significant growth in its Point-of-Care product revenue, which surged by 60% year-over-year. Furthermore, Trinity Biotech is progressing with strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing profitability, including consolidating manufacturing operations and expanding into the oncology diagnostics market.

