Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Grow in Wearable Biosensor With Buyout

Trinity Biotech TRIB has inked a definitive agreement to acquire the biosensor and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) assets of Waveform Technologies. The strategic move, valued at $12.5 million in cash and 9 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the company and additional considerations, positions Trinity Biotech to revolutionize diabetes care and expand its influence in the biosensor market.

This acquisition, according to the company, marks the first step for Trinity Biotech toward capitalizing on attractive new technology horizons as the company pursues a global leadership position in accessible wearable biosensor technology.

More on the News

The focus on CGM as an initial step, utilizing a device with regulatory approval, provides a de-risked entry point. The plan to optimize this technology for broader adoption and further development demonstrates a commitment to providing actionable health insights globally. The company plans to subsequently expand to analyze various biomarkers and related data points.

Market Entry and Affordability

The acquisition's significance is underscored by Trinity Biotech's commercial partnership with Bayer, facilitating market entry across key diabetes markets globally. Trinity's decades-long history of providing broad access to diagnostics globally positions it as a reliable player in the competitive biosensor market.

Waveform's CE Marked Cascade CGM boasts unique benefits, including needle-free insertion and a reusable applicator and transmitter. This not only enhances user experience by reducing pain and trauma but also addresses environmental concerns associated with disposable systems. Following the completion of the acquisition, Waveform will no longer sell the Cascade device and Trinity Biotech will not sell that device in its current form. The company plans to design a next-generation CGM sensor using Waveform’s platform and has secured additional funding from Perceptive Advisors for the next stage of the product’s development.

The acquired CGM technology will serve as a springboard for Trinity Biotech to develop a suite of wearable biosensors. This innovative platform promises to measure and analyze a spectrum of health and wellness data. Trinity Biotech's foresight in targeting markets where existing CGM products are expensive is aimed at fostering broader adoption of critical health technologies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

According to Maximize Market Research report, the wearable biosensors market is set to reach $44.13 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% from 2022. The surge in wearable devices, particularly in healthcare, is driving this growth. These biosensors, monitoring physiological data and offering real-time information, reduce healthcare system burdens by enabling remote patient monitoring. The market's trajectory is further bolstered by the growing elderly population's need for vital parameter monitoring and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the push for point-of-care testing, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is contributing to market expansion. The integration of lab-on-chip devices and the rise of personalized medicine are anticipated to create new opportunities, emphasizing the dynamic and evolving landscape of the global wearable biosensors market.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of TRIB have plunged 49.2% against the industry’s 0.6% growth.

