Trinity Biotech Secures Nasdaq Compliance, Eyes Growth

Trinity Biotech has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its continued presence on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the company, as it focuses on advancing its strategic initiatives in diagnostics and diabetes management. Shareholders and investors can expect ongoing efforts to drive long-term value and profitability.

