Trinity Biotech Secures Nasdaq Compliance, Eyes Growth

November 07, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, ensuring its continued presence on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This achievement marks a significant step forward for the company, as it focuses on advancing its strategic initiatives in diagnostics and diabetes management. Shareholders and investors can expect ongoing efforts to drive long-term value and profitability.

