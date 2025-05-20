TRINITY BIOTECH Earnings Preview: Recent $TRIB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRINITY BIOTECH ($TRIB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,320,000 and earnings of -$0.29 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRIB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
TRINITY BIOTECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of TRINITY BIOTECH stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,790,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,020,299
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 112,388 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,061
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 66,242 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,757
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 41,839 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,826
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 41,539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,677
- WILLIAMS & NOVAK, LLC added 18,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,374
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 17,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,671
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.