US Markets
SHEL

Trinidad's energy minister to begin talks on gas deal in Caracas

February 06, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by Deisy Buitrago and Curtis Williams for Reuters ->

CARACAS/PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's energy minister met Venezuelan officials on Monday, according to Venezuela's state media, the first high-level visit since the United States last month green-lighted the joint development of a key offshore gas project.

The Caribbean country's Prime Minister Keith Rowley last week told the Parliament that his government was in touch with Venezuela following a U.S. license for the Dragon field, and that the first meetings to begin negotiations had been set up.

Trinidad's minister Stuart Young on Monday met Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and oil minister Tareck El Aissami, according to a video broadcasted by state TV. Details of the minister's agenda have not been revealed.

Even though the two-year license authorizes companies from Trinidad to do business with U.S-sanctioned state oil firm PDVSA, the terms of a set of agreements signed in 2018 by Trinidad and Venezuela must be renegotiated in order to progress on specific contracts, according to sources close to the talks.

Trinidad, who since 2020 has a liquefaction train idled due to a low gas output, has in recent years been eager to secure other sources of gas to boost processing, production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for exports and petrochemical output.

Venezuela's Dragon field, operated by PDVSA, which has remained inactive for over a decade after submarine equipment was installed and successful production tests were made, is an ideal source of gas until Trinidad can bring its planned new offshore output online.

Shell Plc SHEL.L, which operates a neighboring gas project in Trinidad, could also operate Dragon if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government extends it a license.

A Shell spokesperson last week said the company is a potential participant under the U.S. authorization that enables Trinidad and Tobago to "reengage in work on the Dragon Project."

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Curtis Williams in Port of Spain; writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.