Trinidad says it could boost LNG exports by restructuring its existing plant

Marianna Parraga Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago could boost its exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Caribbean and Latin America by restructuring its Atlantic LNG project, the Caribbean nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.

Atlantic LNG, the largest producer of LNG in Latin America and the Caribbean, is also exploring ways to increase exports of ammonia and move toward 'green ammonia' production, Energy Minister Stuart Young told a virtual conference organized by the Atlantic Council.

