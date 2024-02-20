News & Insights

Trinidad looking to process gas reserves from Guyana and Suriname

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA DE SILVA

February 20, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

GEORGETOWN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago is in talks to bring natural gas from neighboring Guyana and Suriname to be processed in its liquefied natural gas and petrochemical facilities, Energy Minister Stuart Young said on Tuesday.

Trinidad has the infrastructure to process and liquefy gas that Guyana and Suriname lack, but needs new natural gas supply. Young urged consideration of regional development of energy resources.

"All that requires is access to reserves of oil and gas," Young said in remarks at Guyana's Energy Conference and Exposition. "Let's collaborate a bit closer."

Trinidad has made a similar pitch to Venezuela, which offered joint development of a promising offshore field with first output that could begin next year. Both Venezuela and Guyana want to tap offshore fields near their maritime border, developments at the heart of an international dispute.

Guyana aims to develop its offshore natural gas resources and has begun work on onshore gas processing and gas-to-power project. It is considering recruiting a floating LNG processing facility later in the decade with discussions in initial stages.

"It is time now for us, brothers and sisters, to control our destiny, have the confidence to make the decisions and to collaborate," Young said.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle;)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

